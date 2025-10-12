Sean “Diddy” Combs has requested to serve his four-year sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a prison known for being more relaxed than most federal facilities. The disgraced rapper, convicted on pr*stitution charges, believes the New Jersey prison would be a better fit for his situation, especially since it offers programs focused on rehabilitation and drug treatment.

FCI Fort Dix: America’s Largest Low-Security Prison

FCI Fort Dix, located not far from New York City, where Combs is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center, houses over 4,100 male inmates, making it the largest single federal prison in the country. It is described as low-security, with open dorm-style housing and communal bathrooms. Many who have been there call it “wide-open” and “laidback,” and it has a reputation for being one of the more lenient federal prisons in the United States.

Why Sean Diddy Combs Wants To Go To Fort Dix

Despite its easygoing setup, the facility runs a serious drug rehabilitation program that lasts between nine and twelve months. Prisoners who complete it can get up to a year knocked off their sentences, a benefit that seems to have caught Combs’ attention.

In a recent filing, his attorney, Teny Geragos, told Judge Arun Subramanian that Fort Dix would suit Combs because of its focus on treating drug issues and maintaining family connections. The request also mentioned that the prison offers strong educational and occupational programs that could help with rehabilitation.

BREAKING🚨: Sean “Diddy” Combs lawyers are requesting he serve his time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey specifically so he can do the RDAP program. RDAP is a 9 month drug abuse program that if completed would knock 1 year off a setence + guaranteed 6 months halfway house. pic.twitter.com/7LdB5UVh02 — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) October 7, 2025

Inmate Comfort: From Octopus To Shampoo For $2

FCI Fort Dix’s setup appears to be designed to make time behind bars a little more bearable, and Combs seems to be aware of it. The commissary offers an impressive range of food, from pastries, wraps, and candy to octopus, salmon, and penne pasta, all at low prices. Additionally, hygiene and grooming products, such as shampoo, deodorant, and aftershave lotions, are also readily available, with many options priced under $2, according to RadarOnline.

Former Inmates Describe Fort Dix As A “Town of Its Own”

For many former inmates, Fort Dix has felt more like a small town than a traditional prison. Filmmaker Seth Ferranti, who spent time there after serving years in higher-security facilities, once wrote that it operated at a completely different rhythm, one where both staff and inmates carried themselves with a noticeably calmer attitude.

“When I first transferred to the low-security facility myself, in 1999, I found it wide-open for a prison, more like a little town of its own,” he previously wrote for Vice. “Coming down from higher-security facilities, I spent the bulk of my 21-year sentence in, I was surprised at the laid-back attitudes of both the staff and inmates, who seemed to operate on a different wavelength from the more ferocious federal pens.” Yet, as he put it, prison remains prison, no matter how comfortable it appears.

Celebrities Who Served Time At FCI Fort Dix

If approved, Combs would join a list of well-known names who have served time at Fort Dix, including Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice, former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, and “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli.

His sentencing earlier this month was marked by a stern message from Judge Arun Subramanian, who said the punishment reflected the gravity of Combs’ actions. The judge noted how the rapper exploited his power and resources to harm the very women he claimed to love.

Now, as Sean “Diddy” Combs awaits the Bureau of Prisons’ decision, his choice of facility, one that sounds more like a retreat than a penitentiary, has raised eyebrows. Whether he gets to serve his time there or not, his fall from one of hip-hop’s richest names to an inmate requesting a “laidback” prison marks a stunning turn in his story.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison on charges of transportation for prostitution. pic.twitter.com/QsKCTQW3m3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 3, 2025

