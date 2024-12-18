The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been a witness to a lot of drama over the past few years but one of its most scandalous moments remains the arrest of Teresa Giuidice because of her ex-husband Joe Giuidice’s unlawful behavior. While she is now happily married to Luis Ruelas, things aren’t very rosy when it comes to her equation with her former husband.

Teresa recently revealed that she still resents Joe for how he impacted her life in a negative way and detailed how the controversial jail time happened. She also spoke about co-parenting with him as the former couple have four daughters together. Here’s what the 52-year-old spilled about the same.

Teresa Giudice On Ex-Husband Joe Giudice Being The Reason Behind Her Arrest

During her appearance on Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent’s podcast Give Them Lala, Teresa opened up about the 2013 scandal and how she feels regarding it. She said she walks with her head held high because she has nothing to be ashamed of. The socialite said it’s why she still resents her ex-husband for what he did. “My ex made the mistake,” she stated.

“He’s the one that didn’t file taxes. And I signed one closing document for a home that he was flipping,” he explained and added that she should never have signed that closing document. Teresa felt she would have never gone to jail if she hadn’t signed that document because of him. “I walk with my head up very proud and high because I know I’m not a criminal,” she said.

The RHONJ star reiterated that she wasn’t the one who had tried to commit a crime. Teresa talked about how she and Joe still continue to fight over the arrest. She revealed that he blames the show for what happened and calls it stupid while she calls him out for being responsible for his own actions. “If you’re not filing taxes, you dumb*ss, why you gonna tell me to go on a TV show?” she asked and stressed that the whole mess was entirely his fault.

Teresa Giuidice On Co-Parenting With Joe Giuidice

Teresa also shed light on their co-parenting relationship considering they have four daughters together. She divulged that she is the one taking care of the kids and that she pays for the major financial needs. “The kids have a small amount of money that Joe gives them,” she revealed but added that the college fees and the main chunk of resources are taken care of by her.

Regardless of the bad blood between them as well as his lack of efforts in co-parenting, she accepted that she tries to “keep the peace for them. She joked that she tells them to be careful and not repeat any of her mistakes by signing papers that might not be legit. The latest (14th) season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey wrapped in August earlier this year.

