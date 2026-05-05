The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is edging closer to hitting a major milestone at the worldwide box office. The Nintendo sequel is also on track to beat the worldwide haul of a Harry Potter movie, showing its dominance at the global box office. The animated sequel is still earning solid box-office numbers despite the competition. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in North America?

The Nintendo sequel collected $12.1 million at the domestic box office on its 5th three-day weekend. It still maintains a stronghold at the box office in North America despite losing 313 theaters. It declined by 41.2% from last weekend at the domestic box office. The animated sequel has become the first 2026 movie to cross the $400 million milestone at the domestic box office. Its domestic box office total stands at $402.7 million.

Inches away from hitting the $900 million milestone worldwide

According to reports, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collected $35.3 million on its 5th weekend at the overseas box office. It only dropped by 3.6% from last weekend, thanks to Japan and Korea’s debut weekend. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has hit $494.6 million in international cume across 81 markets [via Box Office Mojo]. It will hit the $500 million milestone overseas. Allied to the $402.7 million domestic cume, the animated sequel’s worldwide total is $897.2 million. It is around $3 million away from hitting the $900 million milestone worldwide. The film has probably crossed that milestone only yesterday, but the official numbers have yet to be revealed.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $402.7 million

International – $494.5 million

Worldwide – $897.2 million

Inches away from surpassing Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire worldwide

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is the fourth installment in the Harry Potter film franchise. It is the 6th-highest-grossing film in the franchise, which collected $900.4 million worldwide. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is also around $4 million from surpassing the global haul of Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire.

Check out how the animated sequel stacks up against the Harry Potter films

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) – $1.34 billion Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) – $1.02 billion Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) – $1 billion Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) – $974 million Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) – $941 million Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) – $900.4 million The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $897.4 million Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) – $882 million Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) – $810.6 million

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1 and is tracking to earn between $1 billion and $1.1 billion worldwide.

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