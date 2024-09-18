Winslet was originally a candidate for the Goblet of Fire role of Fleur Delacour in Harry Potter. But as awesome as that casting would have been, she never did enter the wizarding world.

Back when Harry Potter craze was at its height, rumors circulated regarding Winslet’s possible involvement as Fleur. Her spouse and filmmaker, Sam Mendes (American Beauty) even urged her to accept the part “just for the kids.” Mendes thought that their kids, Joe and Mia, would be overjoyed to see their mother dressed like a wizard, according to IMDb. Unfortunately, Winslet missed the chance.

It’s interesting to note that Winslet was the director’s first choice to play Helena Ravenclaw in the last Harry Potter movie. Before she even knew about it, her agency turned down the part. Thus, we were deprived of witnessing Winslet in two possible parts within one of the most cherished series ever.

The career of Kate Winslet has been nothing short of legendary, spanning from the Titanic to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Her omission from Harry Potter, however, is still an intriguing what-might-have-been. Envision the enchantment!

Kate Winslet calls out ‘abusive’ comments claiming she was ‘overweight’ in early career

Kate Winslet isn’t holding back on her early Hollywood experiences. The Titanic star recently slammed the “abusive” comments she received about her body during the early days of her career. Despite always considering herself “a normal shape,” Winslet, 48, faced intense scrutiny over her appearance after gaining fame in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster. Reflecting on this public criticism, she admitted on the How to Fail podcast that she wishes she had spoken up sooner.

“Had I stood up for myself more… it may have given other actresses the inspiration to do the same,” Winslet shared. She also reminisced about her early roles, like Sense and Sensibility, where she was “fairly petite” but still subjected to harsh judgments.

Winslet praised today’s body positivity movement but regrets the damaging beauty standards of the ’90s. She also dismissed the notion that going topless in her latest film Lee is “brave,” stating, “Brave is going to the front line… not flipping brave to go topless.”

Kate Winslet’s voice is powerful, and her honesty is more than overdue.

