Directed by James Cameron, Titanic was one of the iconic love tales, critically acclaimed for its epic storytelling and breathtaking visuals.

The movie starred Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in the main roles of Rose and Jack, earning them global stardom. Winslet’s portrayal of Rose DeWitt Bukater, a young woman from a wealthy family who falls in love with Jack Dawson aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic, was full of emotional depth. While Winslet is popularly known for her role in Titanic, she wasn’t Cameron’s first choice.

Cameron worked hard to find the best person to play the characters. During the casting, the director was super close to not casting Winslet, as the role of Rose almost went to Gwyneth Paltrow, Charlize Theron, and Jennifer Aniston before it finally went to Winslet. Before confirming DiCaprio and Winslet as the pair to play Jack and Rose, Cameron took a long time to select the best actors for the characters. One of his choices was Friends star Aniston, owing to her fame from the sitcom as Rachel Green. However, due to some reasons, she was soon dropped.

After Aniston was dropped, Cameron decided to go forward with Paltrow, who was among the hotshot heroines at the time. However, the actress turned down the role due to her reasons. The list went on until it finally came to Winslet as Cameron then chose other female actors including Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Uma Thurman, Nicole Kidman, and Winona Ryder. Not only them, Charlize Theron and Angelina Jolie were also on the list and even went for the audition. However, they weren’t considered good enough for the role.

As none of the many options were good for the character, Cameron was left with no options. But Winslet read the script, and with teary eyes contacted the director and convinced him to cast her in the movie. She even claimed that he’d be “really mad” if he didn’t cast her. Not only this, Winslet even contacted DiCaprio and convinced him to accept the role of Jack when it was offered to him, admitting that she did so because he is “fucking brilliant.”

Titanic became a huge success, grossing $2.26 billion at the box office.

