Deadpool and Wolverine are only a few million away from entering the coveted top 20 all-time films list. The Shawn-Levy-directed film is gearing up to beat Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part 2’s lifetime run and join the top 20 all-time global rankings.

Since its release over two months ago, Deadpool and Wolverine have relentlessly crushed box office records. Recently, they surpassed Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s $621 million domestic run to become the 13th highest-grossing film at the domestic box office.

The Merc With A Mouth is now closing in on The Avengers’ $623 million run. Meanwhile, at the global box office, Deadpool and Wolverine overtook 2013’s Frozen’s $1.273 billion lifetime run to become the 22nd highest-grossing film ever. The film is now just $7 million short of entering the top 20.

Deadpool and Wolverine have grossed $621.9 million domestically and $1.305 billion worldwide so far. They are now only $7 million away from beating The Deathly Hallows Part 2’s $1.312 billion lifetime run and becoming the 20th highest-grossing film of all time.

The film is also trailing Black Panther’s $1.33 billion run to become the sixth highest-earning MCU title. As Deadpool and Wolverine gear up to beat Harry Potter, they are inches away from dethroning Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdon’s $1.308 billion run to become the 21st highest-grossing film of all time.

Deadpool and Wolverine have become one of the biggest MCU hits. It is the second highest-grossing 2024 film and also the Biggest R-rated film of all time.

