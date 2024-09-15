Twisters, starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones, registered yet another amazing feat on its ninth Friday this week. The film has been in the top five on the domestic box office chart for a long time and held its ground strongly amid the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, It Ends With Us, and more. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Glen has been having a successful run at the cinemas. The actor’s last few movies, like Anyone But You and Hitman, have been well-received by critics and fans. The latest film opened with great numbers and is the stand-alone sequel to the 1996 film Twister. The 2024 movie was directed by Lee Isaac Chung and based on a story by Joseph Kosinski. The story follows the clashing groups of storm chasers who investigate a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma.

There were multiple options for cine-goers after Twisters came out, yet people found a different kind of attraction for this disaster movie. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed the movie lost 853 theatres in the United States, but despite that, it grossed $320K on its 9th Friday. With that, this Glen Powell starrer registered the second-biggest 9th Friday for live-actions of 2024. It stayed under Dune: Part Two’s $528K.

Lee Isaac Chung’s film Twisters dipped only 42.7% from last Friday. It has reached the $265.5 million cume at the North American box office. Despite being available digitally, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones‘ movie is expected to collect $1 million—$1.5 million on its ninth weekend at the US box office.

It collected $102.40 million overseas, and its global cume has reached $376.91 million. It is currently the 10th highest-grossing movie of the year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

