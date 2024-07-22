Glen Powell & Daisy Edgar Jones Reveal Good Steven Spielberg Note That Prevented Twisters Ending From "Feeling Too Cliched"

Lee Isaac Chung’s standalone sequel to Twister (1996) proved that nostalgic appeal is not something to be underestimated in this day and age but something to be relied upon in the uncertain times of streaming.

Moviegoers swarmed theaters this weekend and helped ascend Glen Powell’s Twisters to the top spot at the box office, raking in $80 million. Twisters proved the polling and experts wrong by surpassing the projected estimate of $50 Million.

The nostalgia for VFX Tornadoes wasn’t the only thing sweeping audiences off their feet. The chemistry between Twisters leads Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones was also a selling point in the film. However (spoilers ahead), moviegoers were surprised to learn a particularly special scene between the leads didn’t make it to the finishing product.

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones revealed Steven Spielberg’s note played a huge role in one scene ending up on the cutting room floor, and the film is better for it.

Moviegoers were surprised to discover that despite the sizzling chemistry between Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones, the duo did not kiss in the film. In an interview with Collider, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones revealed the reason why.

Edgar-Jones was Steven Spielberg’s note to drop the kissing scene from Twisters so it “stops the film feeling too cliched.” The Normal People actress explained that this helped the film focus on the real passion of storm chasing. She said: I think there’s something really wonderful about it, feeling like there’s a continuation. This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something.”

Glen Powell echoed his co-star’s statement, noting, “I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie. And it is a good Spielberg note. It’s why that kid is still in this game. It’s amazing.”

Twisters also stars Anthony Ramos, Maura Tierney, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, David Corenswet and Katy O’Brian.

Must Read: Twisters to Joker 2, Most Anticipated Releases Of 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News