When it comes to watching a movie with kids, it shouldn’t be a hassle. Netflix and many other streaming services are a blessing as there’s so much available on these platforms for kids. Nowadays, kids are hooked to screens most of the time, and you want to make sure every minute counts, and with that, you can make new memories. To get your watch list started, here we share with you the best kids’ movies on Netflix that will take you and your little ones on gentle adventures. So, grab your popcorn and add these movies to your Watch List now!

Minions

Minions are so far among the top characters that are absolutely loved by kids today. These little yellow guys have literally stolen kids’ hearts. In the 2015’s spin-off prequel, set before the supervillain Gru, (voiced by Steve Carell) became their boss, it is discovered that the minions have a long history of serving “history’s most evil masters,” bumbling from one villainous employer to the next. After years of isolation, minions Kevin, Bob, and Stuart, embark on a quest to find a new leader for their family to follow. The movie features the voices of Jon Hamm, Sandra Bullock, Allison Janney, and Michael Keaton, and the movie became a box-office hit.

Paddington

Paddington portrays a warm and charming tale of a gentle bear, and viewers might find the movie sweet and silly at the same time. But its star-studded cast and the heartfelt message makes it more special. When Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) leaves his home in Darkest Peru for the bustling streets of London, he’s taken in by the Browns, and their quirky housekeeper, Ms. Bird. They navigate to find what it means to be a family while trying to avoid an evil taxidermist, played by Nicole Kidman. The movie also stars Hugh Bonneville, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Julie Walters, and Sally Hawkins.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

The movie follows an aspiring filmmaker, Katie Mitchell, who is on a cross-country road trip to her dream film school with her dog, little brother, mom, and tech-hating dad. However, an AI virtual assistant called PAL discovers that her creator’s new robots will make her obsolete. As PAL is determined to stay relevant, she sparks a robot apocalypse, planning to capture all of humanity. To save the world, The Mitchells need to put aside their family squabbles. The Mitchells vs. The Machines was nominated for an Oscar and this sci-fi comedy action featured voice cameos from John Legend, Fred Armisen, Conan O’Brien, Blake Griffin, Chrissy Teigen, and others.

The Sea Beast

This 2022 sea adventure features sea monsters and their hunters in animated action. The Sea Beast follows hunter Captain Crow and his crew, including first mate Sarah and adopted son Jacob. As they embark on a journey to secure their legacy, Crow’s team must find and slay a beast called The Red Bluster before the king and queen and Admiral Eric Hornagold beat them to it. The movie gets more exciting and thrilling when a brave young orphan, Maisie, secretly joins their voyage. The movie was nominated for Oscars and stars Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jim Carter, Doon Mackichan, and Dan Stevens.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Super Mario doesn’t need an introduction as the character has been known for ages. This video game franchise has brought a film adaptation that powers up nostalgia. The Super Mario Bros. follows brothers Mario and Luigi as they are trying to kick start their plumbing business when they get sucked into a Warp Pipe and get separated into new worlds. As Mario ends up in the Mushroom Kingdom, he meets the helpful Toad and the beloved Princess Peach. On the other hand, Luigi finds himself in the Dark Lands, where he’s captured by the evil King Bowser who threatens to destroy the Mushroom Kingdom unless Peach marries him. This movie will be loved even by those who are unfamiliar with the games as this adventure tale follows a unique storyline. The movie stars Chriss Pratt, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black.

Nimona

Nimona is the perfect movie for kids who are into fantasy. Based on a graphic novel by ND Stevenson, the movie follows a shape-shifting teen, Nimona. In Nimona’s kingdom, an elite force of knights has long protected the realm from monsters. Ballister Boldheart hopes to join their ranks as the first commoner knight, following Queen Valerin’s decree that a hero’s heart should matter more than their bloodline. But during the knighting ceremony, a tragedy strikes, and Ballister is framed. The rebellious Nimona, who sees him as a kindred spirit, declares herself Ballister’s sidekick and vows to help clear his name. With its heart irreverence, mischief, and stunning animation, Nimona is a must-watch, and this Oscar-nominated movie stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, and Lorraine Toussaint.

Must Read: Top 5 Movies Popular On Netflix Right Now: From Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F To Zac Efron’s A Family Affair

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News