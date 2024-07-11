The minions are currently dominating the top charts. The Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 4 is currently the number one movie at the box office. The animation film, which has so far raked in $131.7M in the domestic box office, is poised to cross 200M in the U.S. this weekend, beating KungFu Panda 4’s theatrical run. This will make Despicable Me 4 the second-highest-grossing animation of the year behind Pixar’s Inside Out 2.

That success also translates to streaming services, as another popular film from the franchise topped Netflix’s Global movie charts this week. 2021′ Minions: The Rise Of Gru, which has been around on Netflix for a while, saw a boost in rankings after Despicable Me 4’s release.

According to Flix Patrol, On July 10, Minions: The Rise of Gru jumped to the fifth overall spot on the streamer, trailing behind recent releases Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and A Family Affair. Here’s a full list of Netflix’s top 10 movies on July 10.

1. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Detroit cop Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) returns to Beverly Hills thirty years after the third installment in the cop comedy franchise hit theaters.

2. A Family Affair

The Nicole Kidman and Zac Effron rom-com film might have been slammed by critics and the audience, but that didn’t stop people across the globe from tuning in.

3. Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief

The 2010 film began trending again on Netflix.

4. Goyo

The rom-com starring Nicolas Furtado and Nancy Duplaa is a hit with viewers,

5. Minions: The Rise of Gru

The 2021 prequel sees a young Gru and his minions on the run.

6. The Equalizer

This week, the 2016 action film starring Denzel Washington landed on Netflix’s top 10 charts.

7. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The 2019 Universal film grossed over $500 million worldwide and followed Hiccup’s quest to unite the Vikings and the dragons to bring peace to the island of Berk.

8. Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monster

The Percy Jackson franchise had a big week on Netflix, with two movies trending in the top 10 list.

9. Are We Done Yet

The 20009 film follows “A newlywed couple moves into a fixer-upper in the suburbs, but their happy new life together is thrown into disarray by an oddball contractor.”

10. Back To The Future

The 1980s classic starring Michael J Fox landed the tenth spot on Netflix’s top 10

