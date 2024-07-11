Ellen DeGeneres recently announced during her Ellen Last Stand…Up tour that she plans to step away from fame after her upcoming final shows. She returned to the stage for a three-night stand-up show in Santa Rosa last week at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts to catch up with fans two years after her talk show was canceled.

Reflecting on her show being canceled, she said, “Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean. I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me.’ Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity.”

She joked, “Next time, I’ll be kicked out for being old. Old, gay and mean, the triple crown,” further addressing the accusation about her, “I can be demanding and impatient and tough. I am a strong woman. I am many things, but I am not mean.”

The performances are set to be filmed for a Netflix special to be premiered later this year. When asked about her future in movies or Broadway, DeGeneres teased she intends to focus elsewhere once her tour concludes. She simply said, “no.”

“This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done,” DeGeneres added. Another fan urged DeGeneres to reprise her role as the character Dory from Pixar’s Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, but she replied, “No, I’m going bye-bye, remember.”

Most recently, Ellen DeGeneres canceled four upcoming show dates just one month into her stand-up tour. The cancellations, announced via Ticketmaster, came without specific details provided for the reasons behind them.

Her talk show ended following a series of reports of allegations of racism, sexual misconduct, and intimidation behind the scenes. Moreover, the crew members expressed frustration with how the production handled compensation during the pandemic. After WarnerMedia conducted an internal investigation, DeGeneres issued an on-air apology, and three producers were fired.

Must Read: Glen Powell’s ‘Twisters’ Debuts With Mixed Critic Reactions On Rotten Tomatoes: “The Dialogue Is Creaky…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News