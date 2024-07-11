Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are kick starting the modeling career of their son RZA at the age of 2. The singer recently launched her Classics by Savage X Fenty collection that features a variety of men’s boxers, briefs, and tees.

In the campaign photos, RZA is seen sporting a black tank top and black briefs as he sits on his father’s shoulders. The proud 35-year-old father and his son are matching, both in black tank tops and boxer briefs, albeit in different sizes.

Rihanna and Rocky share two sons, RZA and Riot and this isn’t the first time their sons are starring in the campaign. Recently, both sons were seen in Bottega Veneta’s latest campaign alongside their dad, “Portraits of Fatherhood.”

He said in a statement, “This is me embodying and embracing fatherhood, parenthood, companionship, and family, while still working on all aspects of my career. It is about what completes my life now: being present as a partner and a parent.”

As the music artists are parents to two loving sons, the Love The Way You Lie singer admitted to Vogue that they weren’t actively planning to start a family. She said, “I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f— says it has to be that way. I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”

Here’s everything to know about the couple’s sons.

RZA Athelston Mayers

Rihanna and Rocky revealed the news of their first baby together in January 2022 after they were seen walking through New York City with the singer’s noticeable bump. Less than five months later, they welcomed their son, RZA Athelston Mayers on May 13, 2022. An insider told People, “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.”

However, it wasn’t until nearly a year later that the name of the couple’s first son became known. It was revealed that RZA was named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, the producer and rapper RZA, pronounced Rizza, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs. Their son achieved a great milestone in the first year alone when he landed British Vogue alongside his mom and dad at 9 months of age. In the shot, Rocky held RZA in his arms and planted a kiss on his forehead while Rihanna walked ahead of them. In another picture, RZA sat on his mother’s lap, and both gazed directly into the camera. Rihanna told the outlet that the birth of their son made her and Rocky closer. She said, “We’re best friends with a baby. We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

She jokingly shared with Vogue in 2022 that she hopes he will inherit her love of fashion, and that she’ll “have a problem” if he doesn’t. Her older son even inspired the fashion mogul to consider creating baby clothes for Fenty. She shared with Entertainment Tonight, “You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliché and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It’s, like, the obvious next step. But when I went shopping, that’s when I realized like, okay, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it’s hard! I got my own ideas.”

In August 2023, RZA became a big brother after Rihanna and Rocky welcomed Riot and joined the family for an intimate family photoshoot.

Riot Rose Mayers

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their second son, Riot on August 1, 2023. The baby was born at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Riot was making headlines even before his birth as the singer announced she was expecting her second child during the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. She showed her baby bump in a figure-hugging red bodysuit onstage. After the birth, an insider told People that Rihanna felt “complete”. It said, “Rihanna feels her family is now complete” and “it’s something she’s always wanted.”

Like his mother, father, and brother before him, Riot also has a name starting with ‘R’, as Rocky’s birth name is Rakim Mayers. While Rihanna and Rocky haven’t disclosed the meaning behind the name, the rapper did release a single titled RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n) less than two weeks before Riot was born. The couple shared the first photos of Riot in September, and the singer told Interview Magazine in April 2024, “Riot is actually in all of RZA’s 1-year-old clothes already. He’s only 6 months.”

