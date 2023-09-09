American rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, is known for his unique blend of lyrical prowess, eclectic musical style, and distinctive fashion sense. He is also known to be dating Rihanna, but did you know he once confessed to having a threesome and other details of his s*x life? Scroll down to know

The Harlem-born rapper is not shy about the hedonistic life that musical success has earned him. The rapper rose to prominence in the hip-hop world with a self-released mixtape in 2013’s “Long. Live. A$AP” took him to mainstream stardom — he hit the Billboard Top 10 with the single “F–kin’ Problems,” which featured guest spots from Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar.

Back in 2015, A$AP Rocky got candid about his s*x life during a conversation with the New York Post, “It didn’t really change much. My first tour [in 2012] was with Kendrick Lamar and Drake. I lost my virginity when I was 13, I f–ked loads of women by the time I was 18. This s–t ain’t nothing new to me. I’m not a mainstream n—a. My taste level is so alternative that if I do something that becomes mainstream, it’s only because I wanted to do it.”

The rapper also spoke about consuming drugs and indulging in orgies. Rocky said, “There’s definitely a psychedelic influence on my new album. Makonnen gave me acid at SXSW. This n—a looked like Buddha with a Jheri curl! After that, I went back to my mansion and f–ked nine chicks. It was pretty rad. That’s a true story.”

“Yeah, but not all at one time. It’s like group s*x. You have three at a time, and then you have three orgies. That’s nine chicks,” A$AP Rocky said.

So what do you think about the rapper’s confession? Let us know in the comments.

