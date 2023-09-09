Jimmy Fallon, who is currently facing the heat for his toxic work environment, apparently used to hold secret drinking parties with his staff at a private NYC club. This comes amid the controversy when 16 of his writers have accused the host of being toxic and erratic, claiming that the showrunner always walked on eggshells. Apparently, Fallon even once showed up to work reeking of alcohol. Scroll down to know the details.

Jimmy Fallon is best known for hosting the award-winning show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he invites Hollywood A-listers and musicians to have a fun interaction with them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Jimmy Fallon’s controversial behaviour, according to Page Six, the host was apparently infamous among his peers for his drinking behaviour occasionally. The publication has shared that he used to discreetly let his hair down with his writers at a private New York club called Friars Club. Fallon also used to party at downtown bars like Niagara and Siberia. An insider from Friars spilled the beans revealing, “He did bring his writers to the club and they’d have a private room, but I don’t know if that was organic, as he’d hang out there anyway.” The source added, “He gifted the writers annual memberships so it makes sense that’s where they’d hang or if NBC encouraged it. Could have been a win-win for both.” It was reported that Fallon would get exclusive rooms at the club and would party with his staffers.

Jimmy Fallon has not responded to these partying claims yet, but he did offer an apology when the news of his toxic work environment made it to the headlines.

In his apology, Fallon said, “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends.” He continued, “I feel so bad I can’t even tell you. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people.”

According to reports, a few staffers claimed that their mental health was severely affected during The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, adding that the host would be erratic sometimes and would also snap at them.

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Danny Masterson’s Old Interview About S*xual Assault & His DJ Name ‘DJ Donkey Punch’ Resurfaces, Netizen Slams “I’m So Glad That Smug B*stard Is Behind Bars”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News