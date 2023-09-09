Tom Cruise’s marriage with Katie Holmes was one of the biggest celebrity gossip in 2006 but their divorce proved to be even bigger news as they were once the ‘It’ couple of Hollywood. With celebrity divorces also come their bizarre prenup agreements that always manage to amaze their fans. Tom and Katie too had a prenup but it proved to be a cheap one for the latter despite Tom’s massive fortune. Scroll down to know the details.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, for the unversed, got divorced in 2012, and within 11 days, the two settled the case, probably the fastest in the history of celebrities. The two share a daughter together named Suri. Cruise also has two other children, Connor and Isabella, from his earlier marriage with Nicole Kidman.

Speaking of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ prenuptial agreement, according to The Daily Mail, Katie got $400,000 a year in child support from the Hollywood star. It was also revealed at the time that Katie won’t receive any spousal support from Tom but he was supposed to pay $33,000 a month in child support until Suri turned 18. The actor, as per the agreement, will also shell out money for Suri’s medical and dental expenses along with her insurance. Many believed, Katie Holmes was clearly robbed off the prenup as the actor at the time had an insane net worth of $250 million. He currently enjoys a net worth of $600 million.

According to reports, it was also revealed that Katie Holmes will get their $35 million home in Beverly Hills if they ever split. The divorce, of course, happened, but Katie only got the child support and Suri’s custody.

Tom Cruise at the time of their divorce, was apparently left surprised as in 2013, while shedding light on the same, he said, “I didn’t expect it.”

At the time of the settlement, the Mission Impossible star and Katie shared an official statement saying, “We are committed to working together as parents to accomplish what is in our daughter Suri’s best interests.”

The duo added, “We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other’s commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other’s roles as parents.”

A source at the time revealed the reason behind why Katie Holmes went ahead with the divorce saying, “Katie felt she was going crazy and was actually turning into the robot that the press always made her out to be. She has a great personality but changed so much when she was with Tom. She became downtrodden and insipid.”

