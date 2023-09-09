Blink 182 is once again hitting the stage as Travis Barker is back with the pop rock group after he had left the tour to attend to his wife, Kourtney Kardashain’s “urgent fetal surgery.”

Blink-182 resumed their live appearances on September 8 for the first time since Barker left the U.K. leg of their tour last week to be with his pregnant wife, as she underwent an emergency surgery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After postponing three shows in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin, citing “an urgent family matter” regarding Travis Barker at the time, the pop-punk group was able to return to the stage in Antwerp, Belgium, People magazine reported.

Travis Baker and rock drummer shared the footage on Instagram, captioning the post: “1st day of tour.” The video shows Barker walking up to the venue and giving his drumsticks to a fan, who broke down in tears after meeting the musician.

The drummer also posted several photos from Belgium to his Instagram Stories, taking followers on a tour of a church.

During their night time gig in Antwerp, the band posted on X (formerly Twitter), a video of the crowd singing to their song ‘I Miss You’.

Several days before the concert, the musician confirmed the ‘All the Small Things’ rockers would be able to resume their European dates with a post on X. He shared his gratitude for both his fans and his wife’s health, as the reality star experienced a pregnancy complication.

The recording artiste wrote: “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

Talking about her surgery, Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Instagram: “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian Is Losing Her Sanity Over Sister Kim Kardashian Having A Blast With Her Ex-Boyfriend Tristan Thompson While She Babysits At Home, Another Fallout Post Kourtney Drama?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News