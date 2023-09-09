The night is truly young for Jawan that’s setting serious goals at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is making the most of its 4-day extended weekend. After accumulating 128.23 crores in all languages in the first two days, another bonanza is set to be witnessed with its Day 3 collections. Scroll below for early estimates.

With 75 crores net across all languages, Jawan witnessed the biggest-ever Bollywood opening. It also went on to rank at #6 in the list of Highest Indian openers at the Indian box office. RRR leads the list with Baahubali 2, KGF: Chapter 2, Adipurush, Saaho following respectively. The word-of-mouth has been more positive than ever and there’s a massive green flag waving for Atlee’s directorial at the box office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in, Jawan has added another 61-65 crores net at the box office on Day 3. Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been exceeding expectations every single day, so one can only imagine the 4-day weekend total to be a huge surprise.

In terms of all languages, Pathaan has accumulated about 71-74 crores net at the Indian box office. The 150 crore mark has also been passed at the smoothest pace possible. The total collections of Jawan after the conclusion of the third day come to about 199.23-203.23 crores net, and if that isn’t celebration-worthy, we don’t know what is.

Jawan has left behind Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan with its earth-shattering collections. Only time will tell how many more records this action thriller plans to break in its lifetime collections, with many expecting a minimum of 600 crores at the box office. One can only imagine the thunder his next, Dunki, will create at the theatres!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned for more box office updates!

Must Read: OMG 2 Box Office Day 29: Akshay Kumar & Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Reaches 150 Crores Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News