It has finally happened for OMG 2. The social drama has now hit the 150 crores mark at the close of its fourth week. The film brought in around 8 crores mark in the week gone by and that has pushed the total to 150 crores. The film has in fact done quite well to reach this point since OMG had netted 81 crores and now OMG 2 has done almost double its business.

In fact had it arrived solo then the film could have easily entered the 200 Crore Club. However, clash with Gadar 2 meant that the footfalls were divided, and especially during the holiday period of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, its collections were impacted. When it comes to A certificate films, and especially for a taboo subject like sex education and awareness, it has done really well to have such a strong run, which is really commendable.

For Akshay Kumar, this is a well timed superhit since he hit a rough patch post the big success of Sooryavanshi and it was about time that he got back into the thick of things. He has half a dozen films which are ready for release now and the next in line is Mission Raniganj which is set for 5th October. One just hopes that film too hits the century and the good run continues for the superstar who could well be bringing one more film before the close of year.

