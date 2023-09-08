Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been off to a tremendous start at the box office, and now reports suggest that the monstrous effect of the Atlee directorial is making a huge impact on other films. Jawan, which opened to a brilliant response at the Box Office, has impacted Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 big time.

Gadar 2 was having a golden run at the Box Office, but with Shah Rukh Khan’s arrival, Sunny Deol had to make way for King Khan. According to recent reports, Jawan’s release saw a significant change in the number of shows for Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 had to drop 100 shows, making way for Atlee’s Jawan on the first day itself. Currently, only 22 shows are remaining in West Bengal for Gadar 2 and, specifically 6 in Kolkata!

Coming to Jawan, the film currently is running around 490 shows in Hindi in Kolkata, while the total figures for West Bengal stand unverified. Jawan was released in West Bengal with around 1200 shows.

The state even offered 2.15 AM & 5 AM shows owing to the massive demand of the film In fact, with Shah Rukh Khan dominating the market, even regional Bengali films had to suffer in the wake of Jawan’s storming arrival.

According to a report by ETimes, Satadeep Saha, the proprietor of Ajanta Cinema revealed, “Gadar 2 was doing well, but we had to replace it with Jawan due to the incredible demand. This is the first time we began the day with a 6.40 AM show. We scheduled 11 shows throughout the day, and we have no more capacity to screen anything else.”

Gadar 2 earlier had 122 shows and currently has to settle with only 22 shows in the state.

For the unversed, Jawan has opened to a thunderous start with almost 130 crore gross worldwide opening at the box office. While Gadar 2 is enjoying the last leg of its lifetime business.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

