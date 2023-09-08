In just a little over six months, Shah Rukh Khan has created history by breaking his own record of delivering the biggest opener ever. The best part is that his Jawan is not just his own personal biggest ever but also the biggest ever amongst all Bollywood films.

Earlier this year, his Pathaan set this record when it went past the day 1 numbers of Happy New Year by a distance as a jump of over 20% came in. Now Jawan has jumped even bigger by almost 30% over Pathaan which pretty much shows that Shah Rukh Khan is being his own completion.

This is taking one back to the 90s when the superstar was reigning supreme and was breaking quite a few records with smashing openings. Still, it was never to this extent where the supremacy was so lop-sided when no one came even close. That’s something which is happening in 2023 though, where at least from the opening day standpoint, Shah Rukh Khan is simply unstoppable.

This is how Shah Rukh Khan’s Top-10 biggest opening days look like:

Jawan – 75 crores*

Pathaan – 57 crores

Happy New Year – 44.97 crores

Chennai Express – 33.10 crores

Dilwale – 21 crores

Raees – 20.42 crores

Zero – 20.14 crores

Fan – 19.20 crores

Don 2 – 15.30 crores

Jab Harry Met Sejal – 15.25 crores

As can be seen, there is a huge difference between the film which is at No. 1 and No. 10 as Jawaan is almost five times that of Jab Tak Hai Jaan. This shows that pre-2023 he hasn’t really had great opening day numbers with Happy New Year (2014) being the biggest of the lot and that too nine years back. It has taken Shah Rukh Khan almost a decade to strike big and now with Dunki coming next, he is getting into an unassailable zone.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

