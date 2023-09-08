It has happened, and that too by a huge distance. Jawan has taken the biggest-ever start in the history of Bollywood, as it has surpassed the first-day numbers of Pathaan by a distance. It’s Shah Rukh Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan as earlier this year his Pathaan had emerged as the biggest opener with 57 crores under its belt. Back then it had surpassed Yash’s KGF – Chapter 2, the Hindi version of which had netted 53.95 crores. While that was with a margin of just around 5%, what has happened in case of Jawan is simply mind-blowing as the margin is now almost 30% which is simply huge.

This also goes on to show the true potential of Hindi films as a phenomenon like this is truly unprecedented and moreover it has struck in just over 6 months which shows how theatrical business has been roaring like never before. In fact, 75 crores opening day is going to be the new benchmark for films to come and that’s good news for the industry because it would only help it grow further.

This is how the first day collections of the Top-10 openers at the box office look like:

Jawan – 75 crores* (including 10 crores* from south versions)

Pathaan – 57 crores (including 2 crores from south versions)

KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 53.95 crores

War – 53.35 crores (including 1.75 crores from south versions)

Thugs of Hindostan – 52.25 crores (including 1.50 crores from south versions)

Happy New Year – 44.97 crores (including 2.37 crores from south versions)

Bharat – 42.30 crores

Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion [Hindi] – 41 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crores

Gadar 2 – 40.10 crores

One film which has had a very short stint in the Top-10 is Adipurush [Hindi], which had netted 37.25 crores and was at the no. 10 position before Jawan arrived. In fact, this year’s all-time blockbuster Gadar 2 is currently at no. 10, and that too would be out of the list once Tiger 3 arrives this Diwali.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

