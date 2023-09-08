It’s a known fact that Jawan has arrived like a storm and decimated all records left, right and center. With a massive release at around 5000 screens, the film is creating rampage at the box office and with all around appreciation coming in, it won’t be stopping any time soon either. In such a scenario one thought whether Gadar 2 will manage to survive this onslaught and even if it gets a few screens and shows for itself, will it manage to attract audience footfalls in theatres.

Well, the Sunny Deol starrer has managed to keep its head above the water, what with Thursday collections staying over the 1 crore mark.

That was the bare minimum requirement that one had from the film because it would have lent confidence that there would be growth over the weekend even with limited showcasing. The film has in fact done well enough to stay in 1 crore range right from Monday to Wednesday despite Jawan chatter all around. Hence, Thursday was always going to be crucial.

With 1.5 crores more coming in, the Anil Sharma directed action drama had now reached 510 crores. This is a massive achievement as today it will cross the lifetime numbers of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) which stood at 511 crores. That would mean yet another occasion for all involved with Gadar 2 to pop the champagne.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

