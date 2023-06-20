Prabhas’ Adipurush has shown a massive drop on its first weekday, i.e. Monday. The trend isn’t surprising as the fall was anyways on the cards since the word-of-mouth factor was not working in favour of the film. As a result, a drop of 71% from Sunday’s collection was seen on day 4. Let’s see how the renowned biggies – Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR and KGF Chapter 2, fared in their first 4 days at the Indian box office!

The Om Raut directorial crashed on Monday by raking in just 20 crores* nett at the Indian box office. It’s a huge fall from Sunday’s 69 crores*. Due to this, the biggie missed out on a chance to get closer to the 300 crore club. As of now, the Indian nett collection stands at 240 crores. In the first 2 days, the film had earned 89 crores* and 62 crores*, respectively.

Before Adipurush, we saw a grand pan-India release in the form of KGF Chapter 2. The Yash starrer had taken an earth-shattering start of 116 crores. All thanks to positive word-of-mouth, a huge dip wasn’t witnessed after a strong day 1. On day 2, the film earned 90 crores and on day 3, it made 82.10 crores. On day 4, it saw a rise again by raking in 92 crores, making a 4-day total of 380.10 crores. For those who don’t know, KGF 2 was a Thursday release and had its day 4 on Sunday. The

Now coming to RRR, which was also released in 2022. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer took a flying start of 134 crores and earned 88 crores on day 2. On day 3 and day 4, the film earned 102.50 crores and 49.50 crores, respectively. The collection in the first 4 days was 374 crores.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is leading the list as it had raked in a whopping 384 crores in the first 4 days. It had opened to 121 crores and made 90 crores on the next day. The Prabhas-led biggie enjoyed a solid word-of-mouth and earned 93 crores and 80 crores on day 3 and day 4, respectively.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

What are your thoughts about this 4-day run comparison between Adipurush, KGF Chapter 2, RRR & Baahubali 2? Share with us through comments.

