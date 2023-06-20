While we are witnessing unprecedented negative talk about Adipurush, one can’t deny the fact that the film took a smashing start at the box office. Speaking about the Hindi version alone, the biggie crossed 100 crores in just 3 days and it has helped Prabhas to earn 100 points in Koimoi’s Star Ranking. The actor has now surpassed John Abraham and below is all you need to know!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

With Adipurush’s Hindi version entering the 100 crore club, Prabhas has got 100 points to his credit, taking his total to 800 points. As a result, he crossed John Abraham’s 750 points in the table and has got placed in 9th position. The Baahubali actor also has a chance to surpass Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor if his film enters the 200 crore club but since the collection has started dropping heavily, it’s highly doubtful.

If suppose Adipurush (Hindi) scores 200 crores at the Indian box office, Prabhas will get 100 more points and his total tally will be 900. The actor will be in a tie with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. But as the pan-India star has one 500 crore earner (Baahubali 2), he’ll be placed above HR and RK, i.e. at 7th position.

To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

