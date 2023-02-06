It’s a wave of joy all across Bollywood as Pathaan destroying box office records has given a much-needed booster to the film industry. Of course, Shah Rukh Khan deserves all the praise for bringing the crowd back to theatres in big numbers. But even director Siddharth Anand deserves equal applause and here, at Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index, we have just done that!

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films (Hindi) in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100 crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200 crore club and so on. For each film in the overseas top 10 grossers, 50 points each are given.

Earlier, Siddharth Anand was placed at the 5th spot with 750 points below SS Rajamouli but as Pathaan has crossed 400 crores at the Indian box office (also with the Hindi version alone), the director has been credited with 100 more points (by adding 400 points in the column of ‘400 crores film’ points). With this, the total of Siddharth rises to 850 points.

With 850 points, the Pathaan director has surpassed SS Rajamouli (800 points) and Ali Abbas Zafar (800 points). He levels the points with Rajkumar Hirani but is still placed above him as Anand has one 400 crore film in India while Hirani has none (as per Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index’s parameters). Anand is now holding the second spot below Rohit Shetty (1250 points).

To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

