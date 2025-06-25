Nathan Fillion is currently winning hearts and positive reviews with his lead role in the show, The Rookie. The actor shot to fame with his ‘ruggedly handsome’ role as the lead Richard Castle, a best-selling author and assistant to the police on the show Castle, and also made a cameo appearance in the movie Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, among other roles. In addition to these names, Nathan Fillion has also made a mark for himself by starring in the Marvel movies. Interestingly so, he is the only actor in the Marvel films to have achieved a feat that not even RDJ or Chris Evans have.

Nathan Fillion appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this year in March. He celebrated his birthday (March 27) and also spoke about his journey in the TV shows and movies. While speaking about his three-decade-long career, he touched upon his popular roles. Jennifer Hudson also brought up a feat that no other actor, except Nathan Fillion, has achieved in the MCU. He has the most roles by an actor in the Marvel films. His roles were, however, in a supporting capacity only.

During his interview on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Nathan Fillion dived back to his childhood and mentioned how he has harboured a love for all things superhero since he was a child. To this, Jennifer Hudson commented that perhaps he manifested his roles in the MCU and DCU all along.

Which roles did Nathan Fillion play in the MCU?

His debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) took place in 2014 with the Chris Pratt starrer Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1. In the film, he played the role of Monstrous Inmate, who meets Pratt’s Peter Quill and Vin Diesel’s Groot at the Kyln Prison. Monstrous Inmate’s flex is shut down by Groot’s sassy antics. Despite the low screen time, this scene remains a memorable one from the film.

His second role in the MCU came in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, but his scene was cut from the film. It was only when the deleted scenes were released that Fillion’s role was unveiled. He had played Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man, a festival actor who has appeared in several parody films. He is miffed when Kingo replaces him in the next parody film.

Nathan Fillion’s third role in the MCU is the first time his real face is seen. He played Master Karja, the boss of the Orgosentries, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Master Karja’s job is to protect the Orgoscope, a biomaterial space station with advanced healing technology.

His next and latest role in the MCU comes as Headpool in the then-most anticipated collaboration film, Deadpool & Wolverine. Headpool is a dismembered zombie head who is tasked with blocking Deadpool and Wolverine from meeting Cassandra Nova.

What is Nathan Fillion up to these days?

Nathan Fillion was recently seen in the role of Guy Gardner in James Gunn’s latest DC film, Superman. Guy Gardner is one of the Lantern’s avatars. This role also marked the actor’s return to the DCU. As per Variety, He has been confirmed to play the same role in HBO’s upcoming DC project ‘Lanterns.’ However, this is not the first time that he has appeared in a DC story. He made his debut in the DC universe with the 2011 animated film “Green Lantern: Emerald Knights.” There, he voiced the character Hal Jordan, a member of the Green Lantern Corps.

