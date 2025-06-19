Born in 1981, Chris Evans is popularly known for portraying Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although his journey with Marvel began a long time before, with him playing Johnny Storm, a.k.a. Human Torch, in Fantastic Four, he is recognized as Steve Rogers or Captain America. He rules over millions of fans’ hearts with his charismatic looks, hard work, and dedication.

Apart from being a superhero, Evans has also been a part of many prestigious projects, where he portrayed different shades of characters, like a villain in Knives Out or The Gray Man, or a sweet uncle in Gifted. But do you know what was his debut project? Scroll ahead to find out about his journey as an actor.

Chris Evans Debuted With An Educational Short Film

In 1997, when Chris Evans was just 16 years old, his acting career kicked off with a short educational film, Biodiversity: Wild About Life! It was co-produced by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and was directed by Linda Harrar. The storyline revolved around three high schoolers who entered a contest where they had to submit a video about biodiversity, and the winner could win a $1K prize money.

Chris Evans’ Role In Biodiversity: Wild About Life!

Chris played a character called Rick in the short film. While discussing his participation in Biodiversity: Wild About Life!, he shared in an interview with IMDb, “That was a big deal for me. I was in seventh grade, I got my braces off to do it. My father is a dentist, and I auditioned for this. Those who don’t know, it was a little ridiculous educational video, and I got my braces off to do it. It was shot in my town, it was a silly thing. But at that time, it was a very big deal to me, and I just loved the experience of being around the camera and lights. It was very clear to me at that point what I wanted to pursue.”

What Were Chris Evans’ Next Projects?

After Biodiversity: Wild About Life!, the Avengers actor didn’t land a role until 2000. In the early 2000s, he made small appearances in TV shows. However, his first screen credit came in the TV series Opposite Sex, and then he made it big in the industry with the film Not Another Teen Movie. He soon got a few more teen rom-com dramas to feature in until he became Johnny Storm or Human Torch for Marvel. Since then, he has never looked back.

Chris Evans has carved his path as an actor with consistency and determination. His latest movie, Materialists, is now ruling at the theatres. The film also stars Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal.

Check out the trailer of Materialists here:

