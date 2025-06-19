The romance between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk has made headlines, but the two have never publicly acknowledged or accepted it. Whether it was their first stint a few years ago or the current second chance they seem to be giving their relationship, the NFL star and the model seem to keep everything low-key.

The duo has never talked about their romance, shared anything online, made red carpet appearances, or been seen in public together. According to a new report, this is because of the nature of their relationship and their current priorities in life. Here’s everything we know about it.

Why Are Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Keeping Romance Low-Key?

According to Life & Style Magazine, Tom and Irina have had their share of the limelight. Tom was married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who is happy with Joaquim Valente and even welcomed a baby with him. Irina has dated star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and actor Bradley Cooper. Ronaldo is with Georgina Rodríguez, while Bradley is dating Gigi Hadid.

A source told the portal, “Irina is extremely private. She has never courted the spotlight and it suits Tom to keep this on the down low as well. But they are seeing each other; they’re hanging out.” According to the insider, the two prefer to keep their romance under wraps as much as possible.

“It’s all a little cloak and dagger so that they can avoid the attention and the pressure of being a couple in the public eye. That was an issue for them in the past, and it pushed them to split up,” referring to how they broke things off last time. But this time around, they are trying things a little differently.

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk are reportedly dating 👀 pic.twitter.com/P4Qy6n6wQv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 24, 2023

Does Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Have A No Strings Attached Relationship?

Speaking to the portal, the source said, “They agreed to fly under the radar. It’s all very no strings attached as well, which is another reason they don’t want to flaunt what they’ve got going on, they’re not in that stage of the relationship.” They have a good time together, but they also enjoy their lives and their independence.

“People think they’re a good match. They’re just keeping it very out of the spotlight,” the report concluded. Tom Brady and Irina Shayk first sparked dating rumors in 2023 after reportedly meeting at a wedding. They were later seen at his home, where she stayed overnight and was pictured getting cozy.

Update: Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper's ex, Model Irina Shayk, per @TMZ pic.twitter.com/6EqV8j1VMH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 24, 2023

Later that year, they were reported to have broken up, but a few months later, reports claimed they were back together and giving their relationship another chance. Tom has two children with Gisele Bundchen and a son with his former girlfriend. Irina has a daughter, Lea, with Bradley Cooper.

