After her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen has effectively moved on and created a life for herself with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. The two even welcomed their first child together, and Gisele’s third. The model has been enjoying her time basking in her relationship with the jiu-jitsu trainer.

Meanwhile, a brand-new report has suggested that the 44 year old feels a lot more free in her romance with Joaquim than she was in her decades long marriage with Brady where she allegedly had to live in his shadow. Here’s everything we know about the same. Read on for more details of it.

Does Gisele Bundchen Feel Freer With Joaquim Valente Than Living In Tom Brady’s Shadow?

According to Page Six, Gisele feels freer with Joaquim Valente than she ever did with Tom. With the NFL star, the Brazilian “felt like she lived in his shadow for a long time” during their marriage. For the unversed, Gisele and Tom separated in 2022 after 13 years of marriage and share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. He also has a son Jack with former girlfriend Bridget.

In 2023, Gisele and Joaquim started dating and kept most of their romance low-key and private. They welcomed their first child, a son, in February this year. As per a source, she “grateful for what she had” with Tom and “is blessed for their children.” but she feels a lot more free now with Joaquim.

She is allegedly “absolutely loving this new chapter” and cannot wait for more. Gisele and Tom still co-parent together and are reported to be cordial with one another. Previously, the portal revealed that Tom was left stunned when he first found out that Gisele was expecting a child with Joaquim.

“Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim, but he never imagined they would be having a child together,” a source had stated then. “It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least,” the insider concluded.

Since the birth of Gisele’s newborn son, there have been several reports that have mentioned how happy Tom is to see Gisele so happy and that he congratulated her and Joaquim after the birth of their son. Other reports have also alleged that Tom has reignited his romance with Irina Shayk.

While there has been no confirmation about the same, the rumors have been rampant. The two previously dated more than a year ago and were spotted spending nights together. Their romance was later said to have fizzled out. As per rumors, they are giving the relationship another chance.

