Director Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, the much-anticipated sci-fi black comedy, was released in the US theatres this Friday. The film came out in South Korea a week before that and is performing well there. It has a price tag of $118 million, excluding marketing, and has a long way to go before it can succeed. However, the beginning is on a good note as it collected decent numbers on its debut weekend at the top of the domestic chart.

The film received a decent B on the CinemaScore platform, and the reviews are also favorable. Robert Pattinson’s film by Joon Ho registered Warner Bros’ biggest second-weekend post-COVID in South Korea. Hopefully, it will maintain the same performance in the United States and other parts of the world.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 collected a decent $19.1 million on its three-day opening weekend, higher than Robert Pattinson, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and a few other Hollywood flicks. It has reportedly registered the biggest opening for the Oscar-winning filmmaker at the North American box office.

It is slightly higher than Ad Astra’s $19 million opening but is below Napoleon’s $20.6 million, Civil War’s $25.5 million, and Furiosa‘s $26.3 million. This Pattinson starrer has bested his Tenet’s $9.4 million debut; however, it should be remembered that Nolan’s film was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mickey 17 has also collected winning numbers at the overseas box office. The film collected $24.5 million in its second weekend for a $34.2 million international cume across over 66 markets. It has collected $14.5 million from South Korea alone. Adding that to its North American opening weekend collection, the film’s worldwide gross is $53.3 million. The trade analysts report said it spent around $85 million on marketing, and the production budget was $118 million. It is quite an expensive film with a long road ahead.

Mickey 17, by Bong Joon Ho, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead, was released in US theatres on March 7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

