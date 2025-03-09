Two Bollywood movies were released on February 28, 2025 – Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon. While Adarsh Gourav starrer is enjoying highly positive reviews, the commercial factor seems to lag behind. Sohum Shah’s action thriller has taken the lead by a humungous margin, but it isn’t enough. Scroll below for detailed box office updates on day 9.

Crazxy Box Office Update

The second Saturday arrived as a blessing for the Sohum Shah starrer, which witnessed almost 67% growth from the previous day. On day 9, Crazxy earned 1.57 crores at the Indian box office. Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 7.18 crores

Day 8: 0.94 crore

Day 9: 1.57 crores

Total: 9.69 crores

Girish Kohli‘s directorial will cross the 10 crore mark today. However, the box office collections will be impacted by the ICC Champions Trophy finale. India is competing with New Zealand, and cricket fans all across the nation are glued to the television screens or watching the match live in the audience.

Superboys Of Malegaon

Adarsh Gourav starrer is being hailed for its content. Unfortunately, it is still not attracting the footfall it deserves at the ticket windows. On the second Saturday, it earned 15 lakh, witnessing a 36% improvement from the previous day.

Here’s the daily breakdown of Superboys Of Malegaon in nine days:

Week 1: 2.40 crores

Day 8: 11 lakh

Day 9: 15 lakh

Total: 2.66 crores

Crazxy vs Superboys Of Malegaon

Clearly, there’s a huge difference between both films. Sohum Shah starrer is leading the box office battle by almost 264% higher earnings. But if we speak about the overall business, none of them have been able to recover their budget yet.

Crazxy is reportedly made on a budget of 20 crores. It has recovered less than 50% of the budget and still has a long way to go.

