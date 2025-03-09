Music composer-singer-actor GV Prakash Kumar starrer Tamil fantasy horror film Kingston was released into the theatres on March 7, 2025. On its 2nd day, the film is yet to cross 2 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 2nd day.

Kingston Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the GV Prakash Kumar starrer opened at 90 lakhs*. Now, the early estimates state that the movie saw a slight drop of 1% on its 2nd day. It earned around 89 lakhs*.

This results in the total India net collection of the film coming to 1.79 crores*. The movie is yet to cross 2 crores on its 2nd day which is not a very good sign. It has failed to show any substantial growth on its second day. The day-wise collections of Kingston have also remained below 1 crores.

The GV Prakash Kumar starrer needs a positive word of mouth to see a boost in the collection. It at least needs to mint between 6 to 7 crores in the coming week. Kingston is also facing a tough competition from the new Tamil releases like Sabdham and Aghathiyaa.

Kingston opened to mixed reviews from the critics and masses alike. However, netizens were all praise for the unique subject, performances and the music of the film. However, this needs to reflect on the box office performance of the same. It will be interesting to see whether the upcoming days see an upward graph in the collections of the GV Prakash Kumar starrer.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Kingston has been directed by Kamal Prakash which also marks his directorial debut. Apart from GV Prakash Kumar, it also stars Divyabharathi, Chetan and Nithin Satya in the lead roles. GV Prakash has also composed the music for the movie and has produced the same.

