G.V. Prakash Kumar’s latest fantasy-horror film, Kingston, has finally hit the screens, and fans have taken to X (Twitter) to share their reactions. Directed by Kamal Prakash, the film blends sea adventure with suspense and futuristic elements. GV Prakash plays the lead role alongside Dhivyabharathi, Chetan, Azhagam Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Sabumon Abdusamad, Antony, Arunachaleswaran, and Rajesh Balachandiran in significant roles.

Kingston follows the story of a greedy man, Kingston—also known as King—who works for a smuggling gang. In 1982, his village was cursed by a paranormal force, causing its residents to lose their livelihoods. Determined to restore his village’s prosperity and uncover the mystery behind the cursed sea, Kingston takes a crucial step that changes everything.

While Kingston has just begun its theatrical run, let’s dive into what Twitter users say about this fantasy-horror drama!

Fans Applaud The Period-Drama Concept & GV Prakash’s Performance

Twitter is praising Kingston’s ambitious storyline and GV Prakash Kumar’s intense performance. Many fans have appreciated the film’s gripping screenplay, calling it a refreshing attempt in Tamil cinema.

One user took to X and rated the film four stars out of five, writing: “@gvprakash gave his best in acting and music. Good fantastic horror for your weekend.”

4/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ for #KingstonMovie@gvprakash gave his best in acting and music. Good fantastic horror for your weekend. https://t.co/ouc11Mmi9T — Cine & Glam (@CineAndGlamour) March 6, 2025

Another user praised Kingston’s stunning visuals and rated it 3.5/5: “#Kingston Review : [3.5/5] Strong Visuals: Wow @gvprakash shines in his first action role with a strong storyline & Music @storyteller_kp delivers a deep supernatural adventure with a powerful message. @divyabarti2801 is great in a key role. Worth a theatrical watch.”

#Kingston Review : [3.5/5] Strong Visuals : Wow 🤩@gvprakash shines in his first action role with a strong storyline & Music🤩@storyteller_kp delivers a deep supernatural adventure with a powerful message. @divyabarti2801 is great in a key role. Worth a theatrical watch💥 pic.twitter.com/0HF3NKWnvb — Hemanathan Nagarajan (@HemanathanNaga1) March 6, 2025

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala rated the film with 3.75/5. He wrote, “#Kingston [3.75/5]: An Excellent Sea Horror Fantasy Thriller. 1st Half sets the stage for 2nd half, where Men vs Sea Ghost is happening. The parallel period drama in the village nicely connects with Sea Horror. @gvprakash is fantastic in the title role. He gets the sea-side village youth part right including action. @divyabarti2801 has done well. @gvprakash BGM is Top-notch. Writer/Director @storyteller_kp has done lot of research and gets both the drama and thriller part right. For Fans of Horror and Thriller movies.”

#Kingston [3.75/5] : An Excellent Sea Horror Fantasy Thriller.. 1st Half sets the stage for 2nd half, where Men vs Sea Ghost is happening.. The parallel period drama in the village nicely connects with Sea Horror..@gvprakash is fantastic in the title role.. He gets the… — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 6, 2025

Some Call It A Mixed Bag

While many enjoyed the film, some viewers felt that Kingston had its flaws. A few pointed out pacing issues and wished for a stronger emotional connection in the storyline. One netizen wrote: “Kingston Review – A Folklore kind of ghost adventure story, which would’ve worked out with better screenplay. 1st half raises expectations but 2nd half doesn’t engage. Visuals-BGM good, GVPrakash- Chetan acting appreciable. Sabumon wasted. Below Average! Fails to Impress.”

#Kingston Review – A Folklore kind of ghost adventure story, which would’ve worked out with better screenplay. 1st half raises expectations but 2nd half doesn’t engage. Visuals-BGM good, #GVPrakash-Chetan acting appreciable. Sabumon wasted. Below Average! Fails to Impress 👎 https://t.co/QK44Aj3Ky3 pic.twitter.com/RSo96JTVux — Devil__Sam ツ (@Devil__Sam_2) March 7, 2025

Another X user rated Kingston two stars and wrote: “Kingston had a strong concept on paper, but the execution fell short in engaging the audience. While the music and ocean scenes stood out, the second half could have been better. The twists looked good in writing but didn’t create the expected impact on screen. Overall it’s a one-time watch.”

Final Verdict: Worth Watching Or Not?

Despite some mixed reviews, Kingston is appreciated for pushing Tamil cinema‘s boundaries. This one is worth checking out if you enjoy fantasy-horror thrillers with action-packed moments.

Check out the trailer of Kingston below:

