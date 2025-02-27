Pooja Hegde, who is one of the top actresses in Tollywood has built a strong fan base by working with many star heroes early in her career. However, it has been almost three years since she appeared in a full-length Telugu film. Her last role in Tollywood was in Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas, followed by a special song in F3 with Venkatesh and Varun Tej.

After a brief break, Pooja is now making a strong comeback. While she hasn’t announced new Telugu projects yet, she has signed multiple big-budget Tamil films. She is currently playing the lead role in Retro alongside Suriya and is also a part of Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan.

Adding to her exciting lineup, Pooja Hegde has joined Kanchana 4, which is the latest installment in Raghava Lawrence’s popular horror franchise. According to reports from Kollywood media, she will be playing a highly challenging role in the film.

The buzz is that Pooja Hegde will portray a mute and deaf character in Kanchana 4. This role requires intense acting skills as she will have to express emotions without dialogues. Industry experts believe her performance in this unique character will impress both audiences and critics.

This news has already generated a lot of excitement among actress fans though the filmmakers have not officially confirmed these details. This could be one of her most powerful performances to date if the news is true. Given the popularity of the Kanchana series and Pooja’s acting talent, expectations are high for the film.

