Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is once again in the spotlight and it’s because of her recent statement. She always speaks her heart out and her latest emotional note has grabbed everyone’s attention.

While speaking about her career in one of the recent interviews, Samantha shared an emotional message, saying, “Movies are my first love. I can never stay away from acting.” Her words touched the hearts of her fans, making them even more excited for her comeback.

“I also have to wrap up Raj-DK’s series Rakta Brahmand as soon as possible and have to begin work on another film which is expected to start filming in about two months. So yes, there’s a lot lined up in the coming months. I feel like I’ve had enough of a break from filming,” the actress added.

In the same interview, Samantha made it clear that she does not want to discuss her personal life anymore. She said, “I have no intention of talking about my love life in the future.

Fans are thrilled to hear about her return to films. With her recovery from myositis, Samantha is now ready to face the camera again. Her upcoming projects have created a buzz and audiences are eagerly waiting to see her back on screen.

After taking a break due to health issues, Samantha is now preparing for a strong comeback in films. Samantha is currently working on a new film titled Maa Inti Bangaram where she is not just the lead actress but also the producer. The first poster of the movie has already impressed fans. Apart from this, she is also playing a key role in the upcoming web series Raktha Brahmand, directed by Raj-DK.

