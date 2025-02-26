Vijay Deverakonda, well known for his risky and different approach to his characters, is always in the news for his roles. He rose to fame with the film Arjun Reddy.

Arjun Reddy is a 2017 Telugu-language romantic drama film written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh (2019) and twice in Tamil as Adithya Varma (2019) and Varmaa (2020).

Arjun Reddy was a huge box office hit. Released in 2017, it grossed over ₹51 crore globally. Critics praised the film but also criticized it for promoting toxic masculinity. Vijay and his Liger co-star Ananya Pandey appeared in the seventh season of Karan Johar‘s chat show, Koffee With Karan.

During the show, Karan asked Vijay Deverakonda about his opinion on the film Arjun Reddy and how this character was not a fit for many. On Karan Johar’s infamous couch, Vijay didn’t just sip coffee—he stirred the pot. With his signature swagger, he admitted that the backlash surprised him. “I knew Arjun Reddy would push boundaries, but I didn’t expect it to become a national debate,” he confessed. “People either loved it or hated it—there was no in-between.”

But here’s the twist: Vijay stands by the film, flaws and all. He argued that Arjun Reddy was never meant to be a moral compass or a guidebook for life. “It’s a story about a flawed man, not a hero,” he explained. “We don’t glorify his mistakes; we just show them. Life isn’t always black and white, and neither are our characters,” the actor mentioned.

Of course, Karan couldn’t resist diving into the juicy bits. He prodded Vijay about the intense fan reactions, from passionate defenders to furious critics. Vijay chuckled, recalling how some fans even tried to emulate Arjun Reddy’s wild lifestyle. “I had to tell them, ‘Guys, it’s just a movie. Don’t ruin your lives!’”

The conversation took a deeper turn as Vijay reflected on the responsibility of filmmakers in shaping societal narratives. “As actors and creators, we have to be mindful, but we also can’t shy away from telling bold stories,” he said. “The goal is to spark conversations, not just preach.”

One of the most intriguing moments came when Karan asked Vijay if he could ever be like Arjun Reddy in real life. Without missing a beat, Vijay replied, “I would never raise my hand. If it reaches a point where I feel such anger towards a woman, I will walk away.”

His response was firm yet graceful, showcasing a stark contrast between the actor and the volatile character he portrayed. Vijay admitted it was overwhelming at times. “I remember people coming up to me and saying, ‘You’ve ruined society with this film,’” he shared with a laugh. “But then there were others who said it changed their lives, that it helped them understand themselves better. It was a mixed bag.”

By the end of the episode, it was clear that Vijay Deverakonda isn’t just a star—he’s a thinker, a risk-taker, and a man unafraid to stand by his choices. Whether you’re Team Arjun Reddy or not, one thing’s for sure: Vijay’s candidness on Koffee With Karan has reignited the conversation, and this time, it’s brewing hotter than ever.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda recently offered a glimpse of his upcoming VD12 project with a simple yet powerful message: “12. It’s coming.” The announcement has sent waves of anticipation through his fanbase as VD12 marks Vijay’s return to intense, dramatic storytelling—a space where he truly shines, as seen in his breakout performance in Arjun Reddy.

