Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaaj was a losing affair at the Indian box office because of its massive 100 crore budget. The action-adventure drama premiered on Netflix on February 21, 2025, and has ranked among the Global top 10 non-English films. Scroll below for its Week 1 OTT verdict.

5th most viewed non-English film on Netflix

Daaku Maharaaj made a good debut on Netflix, garnering 2.4 million views from February 17 to 23, 2025. It ranked 5th among the Global top 10 non-English films. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film was trending in the top 10 in as many as 13 countries this week.

The action-adventure remained behind Dhoom Dhaam, the only other Indian film in the top 10. Yami Gautam & Pratik Gandhi starrer landed at the second spot with its staggering viewership of 5.8 million in its second week. On the other hand, Kadhalikka Neramillai, which was at the 10th spot last week, has been pushed out of the list.

Beats Indian 2 & other South films

Daaku Maharaaj has surpassed the debut views of many South Indian films released on Netflix between 2024-2025. It has left behind Kamal Haasan‘s Indian 2 (1.7 million) by 41% higher views.

The action-adventure has also axed Kadhalikka Neramillai (2.2 million), Meiyazhagan (1.9 million), Savi (1.8 million), Bagheera (1.7 million) and Rifle Club (1 million), among others.

More about Daaku Maharaaj

Directed by Bobby Kolli, the action-adventure was released in theatres worldwide on January 12, 2025. It made domestic box office collections of 91.11 crores against a budget of 100 crores. It is the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 after Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Game Changer. Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer concluded its global run earning 125.60 crores.

The star cast also features Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, Makarand Deshpande, Urvashi Rautela, Aadukalam Naren, Nithin Mehta, Ravi Kishan, Shine Tom Chacko, Rishi, and Chandini Chowdary.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform between February 17 and 23, 2025, irrespective of the day they arrived.

