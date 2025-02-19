Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen’s romantic comedy Kadhalikka Neramillai concluded its theatrical run as the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. It was released on Netflix on February 11 and is shining bright with its debut viewership. Scroll below for its Week 1 OTT verdict.

Makes its mark in debut week!

Kadhalikka Neramillai ranked among the top 10 non-English films on Netflix between February 10 and 16, 2025. It amassed 2.2 million views and is placed at the last spot alongside other biggies like Lucca’s World (3.6 million), Death Before The Wedding (4.4 million), and Yami Gautam’s Dhoom Dhaam (4.1 million).

Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen starrer also trended among the top 10 in 11 countries this week on Netflix.

Take a look at the top 10 non-English films on Netflix (February 10-16, 2025) below:

Honeymoon Crashes: 11.4 million Death Before The Wedding: 4.4 million Dhoom Dhaam: 4.1 million Bogotá: City of the Lost: 3.7 million Lucca’s World: 3.6 million Hello, Love, Again: 3.5 million Chasing The Wind: 2.8 million The Most Beautiful Girl In The World: 2.6 million Death Whisperer: 2.4 million Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.2 million

As can be seen, Nithya Menen’s film and Dhoom Dhaam are the only two Indian films in the top 10. Even Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is now out of the list after three successful weeks of digital run.

Beats Meiyazhagan and many others!

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s directorial, unfortunately, could not make it to the top 10 viewed Indian films in their debut week. However, it has surpassed many biggies like Article 370 (2.1 million), Ulajh (2 million), and Jigra (1.9 million), among others.

Kadhalikka Neramillai also garnered 15% higher viewership than Karthi and Arvind Swamy’s Tamil film, Meiyazhagan (1.9 million).

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform between February 10-16, 2025 irrespective of the day they have arrived.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such OTT updates!

Must Read: Dhoom Dhaam OTT Verdict (Week 1): Yami Gautam & Pratik Gandhi’s Film Throws The GOAT Out Of Top 10 With Its Smashing Debut!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News