After Article 370, Yami Gautam is back on the digital screens to entertain us with her romantic action comedy, Dhoom Dhaam. Co-starring Pratik Gandhi, the Netflix film released on February 14, 2025, is soaring high in viewership. It is competing with Lucky Bhaskar, Pushpa 2, and others and is already the third-most-viewed Indian film of the year. Scroll below for our detailed OTT verdict.

A smashing debut!

According to Netflix’s weekly report, Dhoom Dhaam made a smashing debut, garnering 4.1 million views in its first week. Between February 10-16, 2025, it was the third-most watched non-English film on the streaming giant. Rishab Seth’s directorial has surpassed as many as 7 other films, including Kadhalikka Neramillai (2.2 million), Hello, Love, Again (3.5 million), and Lucca’s World (3.6 million).

Dhoom Dhaam was trending at #1 in 5 countries and ranked among the top 10 in as many as 13 countries during the aforementioned period.

Ranks among top 10 most viewed Indian films (debut week)

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starrer has surpassed the viewership of Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein (4 million) and Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT (3.8 million) to land amongst the most-viewed Indian films in their debut week.

Take a look at the complete list below:

Animal: 6.2 million (3 days)

Fighter: 5.9 million (4 days)

Pushpa 2: The Reloaded Version: 5.8 million (4 days)

Crew: 5.4 million (3 days)

Lucky Bhaskar: 5.1 million (4 days)

Dunki: 4.9 million (5 days)

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 4.5 million (4 days)

Dhoom Dhaam: 4.1 million (3 days)

Amaran: 4.1 million (4 days)

Khel Khel Mein: 4 million (4 days)

It is to be noted that Dhoom Dhaam garnered the same views as Amaran but in much lesser hours, due to which it is ranked above it in the list.

The Valentine’s Day release, with its staggering viewership, has thrown The Greatest Of All Time out of the top 10. It is to be seen whether the buzz improves in the coming days, and whether the film continues to garner impressive views in the upcoming weeks.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform between February 10-16, 2025 irrespective of the day they have arrived.

