The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is already on OTT, but it is still fetching some numbers through its theatrical run. Yesterday, Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan made a grand arrival, resulting in a major decline for Vijay’s film, especially in Tamil Nadu. Now, it seems that the biggie will be in theatres just for this ongoing week and is heading for a lifetime collection of 465 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The GOAT was released in theatres on September 5. Upon its release, the magnum opus received mixed reviews from critics. While the cast’s performances and twists were praised, it received criticism for its dragged length and less exciting first half. Still, it managed to pull off a strong total on the board.

The Greatest Of All Time is still running in selected locations, and yesterday, it completed five weeks. So far, it has amassed a total of 257.13 crores net at the Indian box office. Inclusive of taxes, it equals 303.41 crores gross. In the overseas market, the film has wrapped up its run at 161 crores gross. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 464.41 crores gross after 36 days. From here, it will add some more lakhs and end up its journey at 465 crores gross.

As mentioned above, The Greatest Of All Time wrapped up its overseas run with a gross of 161 crores. Talking about major contributors, North America contributed 37.91 crores, Europe contributed 33.62 crores, the Gulf contributed 29.58 crores, Malaysia contributed 30.23 crores, and Singapore contributed around 13.30 crores.

Take a look at the worldwide collection breakdown of The GOAT:

India net – 257.13 crores

India gross – 303.41 crores

Overseas gross – 161 crores

Worldwide gross – 464.41 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

