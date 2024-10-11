Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan has opened well despite being a Thursday release. If we compare it with the superstar’s last release, Jailer, the numbers are a bit less, but in isolation, the film has marked a good start at the Indian box office. It wasn’t an out-and-out mass entertainer of Thalaiva. Still, it comfortably went past the 30 crore mark and managed to register the sixth-best opening of 2024. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Rajini’s latest release isn’t a typical front-loaded affair, but it’s more of a content-driven film. Still, on the eve of a big holiday, it managed to earn numbers. Yesterday, in our prediction story, we expected the opening day to be in a range of 36-40 crores, but that hasn’t happened, as the biggie missed it by just a few crores.

In the early estimates story, Vettaiyan was scoring its day 1 in the range between 31-33 crores, and that’s exactly what happened. The biggie earned 32 crores net (all languages) yesterday at the Indian box office. Close to 40 crores or above 40 crores would have been better, but still, it’s a good number, and from hereon, all eyes are set on how the film grows.

With 32 crores, Vettaiyan has registered the sixth biggest opening of the year at the Indian box office after Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram (42 crores). The list is topped by Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. Among Kollywood openers, it grabbed the second spot after Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT.

Take a look at the top Indian openers of 2024:

Kalki 2898 AD – 93 crores Devara – 83 crores Stree 2 – 64.80 crores (including paid previews) The GOAT – 45 crores Guntur Kaaram – 42 crores Vettaiyan – 32 crores

For those who don’t know, Rajinikanth’s last film, Jailer, opened with a net collection of 49 crores. So, in comparison to this, Vettaiyan earned 34.69% less collection.

