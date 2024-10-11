Navra Maza Navsacha 2 completed its third week in theatres yesterday, and so far, it has been a winning ride. After a strong start, the film maintained momentum intact, leading to hefty profits for the film. Within the first few days, it emerged as a success, and now, it is just a few lakhs away from becoming a super hit at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed 21-day collection report!

Directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar, the film is a sequel to the cult classic Navra Maza Navsacha. The first film was released in 2004 and was a commercial success. Over the years, it became extremely popular with its repeat TV telecasts and home media. For the sequel, several Marathi veterans made a big return, which was enough to attract massive footfalls to theatres.

Even though reviews were mixed, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 performed brilliantly, mainly due to the nostalgia factor. Despite new Hindi releases and Dharmaveer 2‘s impact in Maharashtra, the Sachin Pilgaonkar directorial maintained a good hold and completed a successful three weeks. Now, as per the latest collection update, the film will soon unleash an important milestone.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 has raked in an impressive 19.27 crores* net at the Indian box office in 21 days, and as we can see, it is just a few lakhs away from touching the 20 crore milestone. Yesterday, Yek Number was released in theatres, resulting in a decline in this film’s show count. Still, it managed to add 11 lakh to its kitty. Today and tomorrow, a big surge is expected in collections.

Currently, the film is a hit affair at the Indian box office, and to secure a super-hit verdict, it’ll need a total of 20 crores. Whenever Navra Maza Navsacha 2 earns 20 crores, its ROI (return on investment) will go up to 12 crores. Calculated further, it equals 150% returns, and once 150% returns are amassed, the film will get a super-hit verdict as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

