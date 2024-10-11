Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, has started off its box office journey in India on a good note. It registered an opening day of above 30 crore net, and today, being a holiday in Tamil Nadu, the film was expected to see a surge in pre-sales. Surprisingly, that hasn’t happened. Compared with yesterday, there’s a fall of over 20%, which is not a good sign. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking report for day 2!

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the Kollywood action drama opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics. It’s not as powerful as Jailer, but many are praising Rajinikanth for taking a bit different route this time rather than doing mass entertainers. The reactions among the ticket-buying audience are decent. However, these favorable reactions haven’t been reflected in today’s pre-sales.

Today, on the occasion of Ayudha Puja, there’s a holiday in Tamil Nadu, the state that is driving the major business for Vettaiyan. However, despite the holiday, a drop was registered in advance booking. It is learned that the film sold tickets worth 9.10 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 2 before the first show started today.

This is a drop of 21.55% compared with yesterday’s 11.60 crores gross. This is a good hold at the Tamil Nadu box office, but considering the holiday and decent word-of-mouth, Vettaiyan has fallen short of meeting expectations. Nonetheless, the film has the potential to cover the distance through on-spot bookings.

For those who don’t know, Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT) had amassed 12.35 crores gross through advance booking for day 2 at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Meanwhile, in terms of ticket sales on BookMyShow, Vettaiyan sold 14.02K tickets at the Indian box office in the last hour (between 8 am and 9 am). As the day progresses, this ticket-selling rate is expected to see a big boost.

