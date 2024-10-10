Vettaiyan has almost ended its opening day at the Indian box office, and if we describe the performance in fewer words, it was a good day for Rajinikanth’s biggie. It didn’t register a thunderous start, but it was good considering the theme and genre of the film. Initially, the film was expected to comfortably cross the 40 crore mark on day 1, but that hasn’t happened. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, of Jai Bhim fame, the Kollywood action drama wasn’t an out-and-out mass entertainer. It was a more content-driven affair, with the drama quotient playing a crucial role. As far as critics’ reviews are concerned, they are mostly on the positive side. Among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth has been decent so far. On the opening day, it’s mostly a fan frenzy, so from tomorrow onwards, we’ll get a better picture of the actual word-of-mouth.

Riding high on Rajinikanth’s star power, Vettaiyan performed well in Tamil Nadu and even in Kerala. However, it performed ordinarily in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. In the remaining parts of the country, performance was poor throughout the day.

While the late-night shows are yet to end, Vettaiyan is closing its day 1 at 31-33 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per early trends flowing in. In isolation, this is a strong start, but if compared with Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, the film has stayed much lower and even failed to hit the 40 crore mark. For the unversed, The GOAT earned 45 crores net on day 1, so this biggie has earned 31.11-26.66% less collection.

As Rajinikanth returned to the big screen after a gap of over a year after delivering a blockbuster in Jailer, expectations were really high, and the film was expected to earn comfortably above the 40 crore mark. However, it seems that the lack of chartbuster music and a less feel of a mass entertainer restricted Vettaiyan’s opening day collection.

In terms of record, Vettaiyan has registered the second biggest opening for Kollywood in 2024 after The GOAT. It is expected to witness a jump tomorrow, considering a holiday in Tamil Nadu.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

