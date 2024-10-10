The Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer Kishkindha Kaandam continues to go solid at the Malayalam box office. The movie has also garnered an excellent ROI (Return On Investment) percentage. Let us look at the movie’s box office collections at the Malayalam box office on its 28th day.

Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 28

On its 28th day, the movie’s India net collection reached 39.21 crore. At the same time, the gross collection stands at 46.26 crore. The movie attained a decent 26.4 crore regarding the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 72.66 crore. It now needs around 8 crores to reach the 80 crore milestone. However, the day wise collection of the movie is now moving at a snail’s pace so it might be difficult to achieve the 80 crore milestone.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Kishkindha Kaandam:

India net – 39.21 crores

India gross – 46.26 crores

Overseas gross – 26.40 crores

Worldwide gross – 72.66 crores

Kishkindha Kaandam’s Jaw-Dropping ROI

Kishkindha Kaandam’s success at the Malayalam box office truly needs to be studied. Mounted at a limited budget of 7 crore, it has already come out with flying colors. With its current 39.21 crore India net collection, the movie has garnered an ROI of 32.21 crore. This itself is a phenomenal achievement by the makers. If that was enough, this leads to an ROI percentage of a jaw-dropping 460%. It will be interesting to see whether the movie manages to add more feathers to its cap.

About The Movie

Kishkindha Kaandam has been directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. Apart from Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, it also stars Vijayaraghavan, Ashokan, and Jagadish. The music has been composed by Mujeeb Majeed. The plot revolves around a family’s secrets being unveiled against the backdrop of a monkey-infested forest.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Martin Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): Dhruva Sarja’s Biggie Sells Over 47,000 Tickets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News