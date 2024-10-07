It has indeed been an astounding year for the Malayalam box office. Along with Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam, the Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer Kishkindha Kaandam has been impressing the audience and enjoying a lovely box office run. On its 25th day, the movie witnessed an impressive growth.

Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 25

On its 25th day, the Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer’s day-wise collection came to 0.75 crores. This was a stark growth from its 24th-day collection, wherein the movie had earned around 0.6 crore. The film’s India net collection now comes to 38.7 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 45.66 crore. The film has garnered a decent 26.4 crore in the overseas collection. The worldwide collection now comes to 72.06 crore. The movie is witnessing steady growth and might reach the 80 crore milestone soon. However, it needs to attain a day-wise collection of more than 1 crore to see an even sharper spike.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Kishkindha Kaandam:

India net – 38.7 crores

India gross – 45.66 crores

Overseas gross – 26.40 crores

Worldwide gross – 72.06 crores

The film has been mounted at a limited budget of 7 crore. With its 38.7 crore India net collection, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 31.7 crore. This results in the ROI percentage coming to a phenomenal 452%. The movie is already a super hit in these measures.

About The Movie

Apart from Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, Kishkindha Kaandam also stars Vijayaraghavan, Ashokan, and Jagadish in the lead roles. It has been directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. At the same time, the music has been composed by Mujeeb Majeed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu Box Office (Closing Collection): Nivetha Thomas Starrer Is A Theatrical Flop But Hit On OTT!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News