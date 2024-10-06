The Karthi starrer Meiyazhagan has been received well at the Tamil box office. The movie is going steady and has already recovered 79% of its budget of 35 crore. Let us look at its box office collection on the 9th day.

Meiyazhagan Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the India net collection of the Tamil drama flick stands at 28 crore. At the same time, the gross collection equals 33.04 crore. The movie has earned around 11 crore in its overseas collection. This has resulted in the movie’s worldwide collection coming to 44.04 crore. The film is inching slowly towards the 50 crore milestone. A further upward graph in the collection might make this target possible.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Meiyazhagan:

India net- 28 crores

India gross- 33.04 crores

Overseas gross- 11crores

Worldwide gross- 44.04 crores

Will Meiyazhagan Achieve The 50 Crore Milestone Before Locking Horns With Vettaiyan?

While the Karthi starrer is not doing badly, it still needs to increase its collections to achieve the 50 crore target before it faces the Vettaiyan storm. The Rajinikanth film will be released into theatres on October 10 and will take away the maximum number of screens from Karthi’s movie in the state of Tamil Nadu. So the movie has to attain its 50 crore milestone before the same.

About The Movie

The movie has been directed by C Prem Kumar. Apart from Karthi, Meiyazhagan also stars Arvind Swamy, Sri Divya, and Rajkiran in pivotal roles. The music has been composed by Govind Vasantha. The plot revolves around a man Arulmozhi (Arvind Swamy) who returns to his village unwillingly after several years and meets a long-lost relative, Meiyazhagan (Karthi). Initially cold to him, Arulmozhi soon forms an endearing bromance with Meiyazhagan and undergoes a journey of self-discovery.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Worldwide (24 Days): Enjoys Decent Growth After Crossing The 70 Crore Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News