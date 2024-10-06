Apart from the Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam, the Dinjith Ayyathan directorial Kishkindha Kaandam also had a tremendous success story at the Malayalam box office. The movie has officially become a blockbuster with an above 400% ROI (Return On Investment). The movie continues to enjoy decent growth after breaching the 70 crore milestone globally. Let us look at its 24-day performance at the Malayalam box office.

Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 24

On its 24th day, the day-wise collection of the Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer was 0.6 crore. This was a slight growth from its 23rd-day collection, wherein the movie had garnered 0.3 crore. The film’s India net collection comes to 37.95 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 44.48 crore. The movie garnered a decent 26.40 crore in its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now stands at 70.88 crore. The movie is eyeing a target of 80 crore next.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Kishkindha Kaandam:

India net – 37.95 crores

India gross – 44.48 crores

Overseas gross – 26.40 crores

Worldwide gross – 70.88 crores

Kishkindha Kaandam’s Phenomenal Success Story

Mounted at just 7 crore, the Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer’s box office success is one for the history books. With its current India net collection of 37.95 crore, the film’s ROI is 30.95 crore. This leads to the ROI percentage coming to a whopping 442%.

About The Movie

Apart from Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, Kishkindha Kaandam also stars Vijayaraghavan, Ashokan, and Jagadish. The music has been composed by Mujeeb Majeed. The film is a riveting mystery-thriller set against the backdrop of a monkey-infested forest.

