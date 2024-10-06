Lubber Pandhu, starring Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh in the lead roles, has performed exceptionally well at the Indian box office and has made hefty returns against a very low budget. Currently, it’s the second most profitable film for Kollywood in 2024, and it is racing towards the first spot. In the latest development, it is cruising towards the 30 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 16 days!

The Tamizharasan Pachamuthu directorial is riding high on critical acclaim and overwhelmingly positive word-of-mouth. In fact, it is one of the rare films that multiplies its business after the opening week. For the unversed, the Kollywood sports drama opened at 0.75 crore in India, and since then, it has never fallen below the 1 crore mark. What’s more exciting is that it scored above 3 crores for the first time on day 13.

Yesterday, being Saturday (the third Saturday), Lubber Pandhu witnessed a massive jump and earned 2.80 crores. This came after 1.65 crores on the third Friday. Including this, the film stands at 27 crores net at the Indian box office. It is fetching most of its numbers from Tamil Nadu, which is commendable considering Meiyazhagan and The Greatest Of All Time running side-by-side.

In the third week, Lubber Pandhu is playing in over 300 cinemas in the state, which is surprisingly higher than Karthi’s Meiyazhagan. This clearly indicates that the film is faring extremely well among the audience.

Reportedly, the Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh starrer is made on a budget of 5 crores. Against this low budget, it has amassed 27 crores. So, the film is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 22 crores in 16 days, which equals 440% returns. With such returns, it has already secured a super-hit verdict and is currently the second most profitable Tamil film of 2024.

Released on September 20, Lubber Pandhu also stars Swasika, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Kaali Venkat, and others in key roles. It is bankrolled by S Lakshman Kumar and A Venkatesh.

