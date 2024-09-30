Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time is currently running in its fourth week, and yesterday, it wrapped up its fourth weekend at the Indian box office. From the opening day, it was clear that the film would receive solid backing from Tamil Nadu, and that’s what exactly happened. In fact, in a span of 20+ days, it has shown its dominance as the third highest-grossing film in the state. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Tamil Nadu – fort of Thalapathy Vijay

Over the years, Thalapathy Vijay has established his supremacy over the state by delivering several money spinners. Before The GOAT was released, he had a big success in his kitty with Leo. And now, with The GOAT in his hands, the superstar has reached new heights. The film was expected to do better in Telugu states and Kerala. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen due to several factors.

However, despite mixed reviews, the Tamil Nadu audience once again stayed loyal to their superstar and helped The Greatest Of All Time become a big success in the state. Yes, the pace has gone down, but the film continues to increase its tally.

The Greatest Of All Time to miss the second spot?

Leo is the highest-grossing film in the state, with a gross collection of 232 crores. Now, with The Greatest Of All Time, the superstar already has his two films in the top 3. The GOAT has comfortably crossed 217 crores gross and is moving ahead. Yes, the collection has gone down below the 1 crore mark, but it will keep the scoreboard ticking over. However, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is in the second position, with 222 crores gross. And considering the slow pace, the film might fail to beat it.

More about The GOAT

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest Of All Time was released on September 5 in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It also stars Mohan, Prabhudeva, Prashanth, Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram and others. It is set to arrive on Netflix in the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Game Changer Box Office Day 1: Mahesh Babu’s Record Worth 45.70 Crores To Be Broken By Ram Charan After 5 Years?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News